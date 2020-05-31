National

Many seniors still awaiting home care: ALP

By AAP Newswire

Federal Labor has accused the Morrison government of failing to fix the aged care system with new figures showing thousands of older Australians are still waiting for home care.

Opposition spokeswoman for ageing and seniors Julie Collins said more than 104,000 older Australians are waiting for home care.

"It is totally unacceptable," she said in a statement on Sunday.

"Across the country older Australians are still waiting too long for care they have been approved for."

She said it has been more than 18 months since Prime Minister Scott Morrison first called for the royal commission into aged care but figures from the commission's interim report confirm the government's response has failed.

She said the government released just 10,000 more home care packages after that scathing interim report.

"Disturbing stories of COVID-19 outbreaks in nursing home across the globe will only mean more older Australians choose to receive aged care at home," she said.

