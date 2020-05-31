Statewide travel in Qld from Monday

Queensland has brought forward the next stage of easing COVID-19 restrictions by almost two weeks, but will not open borders until at least July.

Queenslanders will be able to travel statewide and pubs, clubs, restaurants and cafes will be able to seat up to 20 people from midday on Monday.

Gatherings in homes and gyms will also increase to 20 people.

These restrictions were originally listed to have come into effect on June 12.

However, Premier Annastacia Palaczczuk has stood firm and has refused to reopen the state's borders until at least July despite just five active COVID-19 cases throughout Queensland.

"Let me make it very clear, the border will remain closed for the month of June.

Ms Palaszczuk wants Queenslanders to travel statewide and support hotels and tourism operators but will not open the borders in June.

She said they were working with the hospitality industry to further open their businesses with 20 people per area, providing it meets the one person per four square metre restrictions.

"I know it's been difficult and you've continued your takeaway, but now you can go up to 20," Ms Palaszczuk.

"From midday, on Friday, 12 June, if you have a COVID-19 safe plan in place and you have extra capacity as per the four square metre rule, you can have 20 people in each section.

"We will definitely review that (opening borders) at the end of June."

The stage has been brought forward after zero new positive tests overnight on Saturday for COVID-19, while just five cases remain active in Queensland.