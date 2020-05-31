NSW government scraps ANZ stadium project

The Western Sydney Business Chamber is disappointed the Berejiklian government is scrapping plans to redevelop ANZ Stadium, saying it would have created a lot of jobs very quickly.

The government has shelved the $810 million Olympic Park stadium refurbishment in favour of a $3 billion fund for smaller, shovel-ready initiatives to create jobs and boost the economy.

But David Borger from the Western Sydney Business Chamber says the stadium project would have had an "ongoing tourism multiplier effect" which was "frankly more significant than smaller projects".

"The reason we're doing this is to make sure we have the best possible experience for people attending, that we can keep attracting great content, that Sydney can continue to compete in a tourism sense," Mr Borger told AAP on Sunday.

"It was one of the few projects that's absolutely ready for a shovel in the ground. It would have created lots of jobs very quickly."

However, Mr Borger welcomed media reports the government would proceed with plans to relocate the Powerhouse Museum to Parramatta.

"This is an opportunity to give that collection a brand-new audience in western Sydney, and for western Sydney for the first time to have its very own major museum," he said.

"So this is great news that the premier has actually done the right thing by western Sydney, she should be congratulated and supported for holding the line."