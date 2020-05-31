National

Porter declines to apologise for robo-debt

By AAP Newswire

Attorney-General Christian Porter at a press conference. - AAP

1 of 1

Attorney-General Christian Porter won't apologise for the faults of the robo-debt scheme that forced thousands of Australians to wrongly pay back benefits, citing continuing legal action.

The government announced on Friday that $720 million will be refunded for around 470,000 welfare debts thrown up by the scheme because of faulty income assessments made by the Australian Taxation Office.

Asked on ABC television's Insiders program whether he would now apologise for the system, Mr Porter admitted: "The system was flawed."

But he would not apologise because there was litigation ongoing.

"As attorney-general I can't use that sort of language in the context of the litigation," he said.

"There's litigation ongoing and it argues negligence and we don't concede that."

Latest articles

World

Trump wants to invite Australia to G7

US President Donald Trump says he will postpone the G7 summit to September and expand the guest list to include Australia, Russia, South Korea and India.

AAP Newswire
World

Virus deaths top 50,000 in Latin America

Coronavirus deaths in Latin America have surpassed 50,000 and the number of cases is heading towards one million.

AAP Newswire
World

Launch provides Trump moment of relish

As violent protests continue across the US and deaths from coronavirus pass 100,000, US President Donald Trump has relsished the launch of a rocket to the ISS.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Wage freeze a slap in the face: NSW unions

The NSW government will pause public sector pay rises for 12 months because of COVID-19 but union groups say the freeze won’t help stimulate the economy.

AAP Newswire
National

Virus hits second Vic hotel worker

A second security guard at a hotel in Melbourne where returned travellers are quarantined and five from the same home are among 10 new virus cases in Victoria.

AAP Newswire
National

Murdered Qld girl lay dead for three days

A four-year-old girl was allegedly murdered by her father three days before paramedics were called to the Brisbane home where her body was found.

AAP Newswire