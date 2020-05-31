National

Jobs ‘number one game’ for IR meetings

By AAP Newswire

Construction workers at the Barangaroo development in Sydney. - AAP

1 of 1

Federal cabinet minister Christian Porter has declined to outline exactly what the government wants from proposed industrial relations meetings with business and unions other than the "number one game" of creating jobs.

"The point of these working groups is not for the government to stroll into the room and tell everyone how it is and how it's going to be," Mr Porter, the industrial relations minister, told ABC television's Insiders program on Sunday.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced last week he wants to draw on the collaboration with unions and business during the COVID-19 pandemic to improve outdated industrial relations laws.

Latest articles

World

Trump wants to invite Australia to G7

US President Donald Trump says he will postpone the G7 summit to September and expand the guest list to include Australia, Russia, South Korea and India.

AAP Newswire
World

Virus deaths top 50,000 in Latin America

Coronavirus deaths in Latin America have surpassed 50,000 and the number of cases is heading towards one million.

AAP Newswire
World

Launch provides Trump moment of relish

As violent protests continue across the US and deaths from coronavirus pass 100,000, US President Donald Trump has relsished the launch of a rocket to the ISS.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Wage freeze a slap in the face: NSW unions

The NSW government will pause public sector pay rises for 12 months because of COVID-19 but union groups say the freeze won’t help stimulate the economy.

AAP Newswire
National

Virus hits second Vic hotel worker

A second security guard at a hotel in Melbourne where returned travellers are quarantined and five from the same home are among 10 new virus cases in Victoria.

AAP Newswire
National

Murdered Qld girl lay dead for three days

A four-year-old girl was allegedly murdered by her father three days before paramedics were called to the Brisbane home where her body was found.

AAP Newswire