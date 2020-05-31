Jobs ‘number one game’ for IR meetings

National
Jobs ‘number one game’ for IR meetingsBy AAP Newswire
5370537724001
Federal cabinet minister Christian Porter has declined to outline exactly what the government wants from proposed industrial relations meetings with business and unions other than the "number one game" of creating jobs.
"The point of these working groups is not for the government to stroll into the room and tell everyone how it is and how it's going to be," Mr Porter, the industrial relations minister, told ABC television's Insiders program on Sunday.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced last week he wants to draw on the collaboration with unions and business during the COVID-19 pandemic to improve outdated industrial relations laws.