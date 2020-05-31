National

Virus part of domestic violence inquiry

By AAP Newswire

The Morrison government has issued draft terms of reference for an inquiry into domestic violence, building on its $150 million support package launched in March.

Social Services Minister Anne Ruston says the level of family, domestic and sexual violence in Australia remains unacceptably high.

"It is truly devastating that women and children continue to be killed by the people who are supposed to care for and protect them. The more light we can shine on this scourge, the better," Senator Ruston said in a statement on Sunday.

The proposed terms of reference presented to the parliamentary standing committee on social policy and legal affairs includes the investigation the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the prevalence of domestic violence and provision of support services.

The committee will also investigate the way health, housing and women's economic independence affect the ability of women to escape domestic violence and lessons leant from international experience,

"We must listen to the experiences of the sector during this unprecedented time and learn how governments, services and the community can better support women and their children, particularly when home is not a safe place to be," Minster for Women Marise Payne said in the statement.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Lifeline 13 11 14

