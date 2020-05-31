Australia closer to no new COVID-19 cases

Victoria is the only state to record new cases of coronavirus this weekend, bringing closer the day when Australia records zero additional cases.

The 11 new cases reported in Victoria on Saturday took the national total to 7185.

Just 22 of the 475 active cases nationwide are being treated in hospital.

That hasn't stopped hundreds of demonstrators in capital cities claiming the COVID-19 pandemic is a "scam".

Members of the anti-vaccination community breached social distancing rules to face-off with the police on Saturday.

Placards included "5G = communism" and "Mandatory vaccination is a human rights violation".

Three of the new Victorian cases were linked to a school cluster and four to a Melbourne hotel where returned travellers are being quarantined

The state's top doctor, Brett Sutton, remains concerned "certain quarters of the community aren't getting the message".

Still, Australia continues to record far few cases than comparable nations.

The death toll remains at 103, while in stark contrast the US passed the 100,000 mark this week.

However, a new survey by the Australia Institute suggests more than three quarters of Australians support states closing their borders to interstate travel.

Strong support was recorded in NSW (70 per cent), Victoria (76 per cent), Queensland (78 per cent) and Western Australia (88 per cent) in the survey of 1005 people.

Meanwhile, Ruby Princess passengers have been warned a crew member being treated in a Sydney hospital was recently diagnosed with tuberculosis.

The risk to passengers on the troubled March 8-19 cruise is very low, Sydney Local Health District said.