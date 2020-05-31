National

Vic Aboriginal war veterans to be honoured

By AAP Newswire

ABORIGINAL FLAG - AAP

1 of 1

Aboriginal men and women who fought for Australia and not acknowledged for their contribution for many years are being remembered in a virtual ceremony.

The annual remembrance service began in 2007 at the Shrine of Remembrance to formally recognise Victorian Aboriginals who have served the Australian armed forces.

Sunday's event is unusual not only because it will be held virtually, in line with social gathering restrictions, but because it will run for the first time without its founder.

Aunty Dot Peters established the annual remembrance event in honour of her father, who died as a prisoner of war while working on the Thai-Burma Railway during World War II.

She died last year. Her son Andrew Peters will speak on Sunday in her place.

Thousands of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander servicemen and women have fought for Australia, but it took many years for their sacrifices to be formally acknowledged and honoured.

The virtual service is open to the public and starts at 11am.

To view the service, visit aboriginalvictoria.vic.gov.au/victorian-aboriginal-remembrance-service

Latest articles

Opinion

COVID-19 spotlight on the arts

At last the curtain of Covid isolation is lifting. It looks like we can start to go about our lives with some familiar sense of routine once more. A hug or a handshake will be a long way off, but for now we must console ourselves with going back to...

John Lewis
Opinion

The fall of Target

There’s a few things Australians can use to measure how big a regional town is. How many McDonald’s it has, the number of sets of traffic lights and if it has a Target Country or the fully fledged version. The third is about to be taken away with...

Jessica Ball
Opinion

Corona Starship voyages

He returned with valuable information on this strange culture. He said there was an acoustic guitar near the shop counter with a card jammed through the strings that said: Iso-Pack! With free gig-bag and tuner

John Lewis

MOST POPULAR

National

Wage freeze a slap in the face: NSW unions

The NSW government will pause public sector pay rises for 12 months because of COVID-19 but union groups say the freeze won’t help stimulate the economy.

AAP Newswire
National

Virus hits second Vic hotel worker

A second security guard at a hotel in Melbourne where returned travellers are quarantined and five from the same home are among 10 new virus cases in Victoria.

AAP Newswire
National

Murdered Qld girl lay dead for three days

A four-year-old girl was allegedly murdered by her father three days before paramedics were called to the Brisbane home where her body was found.

AAP Newswire