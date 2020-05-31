National

NSW prepares for pubs, salons reopening

By AAP Newswire

COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS EASED NSW - AAP

NSW residents will endure one more day of tight coronavirus restrictions before pubs, beauty salons and museums reopen.

Holiday travel inside state boundaries will also be permitted from Monday, as will up to 50 people at a place of worship or a funeral

Zero COVID-19 cases were reported on Saturday, from 9500 tests.

That result - not reached for almost three weeks - hasn't led to authorities veering from the standard song sheet.

"The virus is likely circulating among people in the community with mild symptoms," NSW Health's Dr Jeremy McAnulty said on Saturday.

"The risk of outbreaks and a resurgence of cases remains real."

NSW still has three-quarters of the country's 476 active cases, and the majority of the 22 hospital cases nationally.

But the one intensive care patient has been taken off ventilation.

NSW Health will likely report the result of its 500,000th test on Sunday.

Just one in every 160 tests since January has come back positive.

From Monday, museums, galleries, libraries and beauty salons will reopen while up to 20 people will be allowed to attend weddings.

Intrastate holiday travel will also be permitted.

The maximum number of pubs and restaurant patrons will increase from 10 to 50, allowing Newtown's Courthouse Hotel and others to reopen.

"That's worth cracking a can or two over," The Courthouse Hotel said.

