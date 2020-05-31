National

Victorian eateries to open with limits

By AAP Newswire

CAFE MELBOURNE - AAP

The simple pleasure of sitting down in a cafe, off limits for months, is about to become possible again in Victoria.

Cafes, restaurants and other spaces where people gather are preparing to re-open, albeit with 20-person limits, as the state's coronavirus restrictions are set to ease on Monday.

The requirements on eateries demand 1.5m between tables and collection of patrons' contact details to assist in rapid contract tracing should any become unwell with the virus.

Libraries, galleries, museums, amusement parks, places of worship, beauty clinics, nail salons and massage parlours will also be allowed to reopen with no more than 20 people.

People will also be permitted to stay in holiday homes and attend tourist accommodation such as caravan parks and camping grounds.

The easing of restrictions comes as Victoria was the only state or territory in Australia to confirm new cases on Saturday and the chief health officer urged continued vigilance and testing.

Among 11 fresh cases were three added to the cluster started from a student case at Keilor Downs Secondary College. One of these is a year 2 student, whose entire class from Holy Eucharist Primary School is now in isolation for two weeks.

The primary school is being cleaned and will reopen on Monday.

A total of 78 contacts from two other high schools are in isolation as a result of the infected Keilor Downs student.

Victoria has recorded 1645 cases, of which 73 are active. Seven people are in hospital, including two in intensive care.

If Victorians are able, they must work from home until at least the end of June.

