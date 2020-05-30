National

Ruby Princess crew member has tuberculosis

A Ruby Princess crew member in a Sydney hospital has been diagnosed with tuberculosis, prompting authorities to notify all recent passengers.

The risk to passengers on the troubled March 8-19 cruise is very low, Sydney Local Health District said on Saturday.

The crew member - diagnosed this week - is being treated at Royal Prince Alfred Hospital.

SLHD is screening hospital staff, patients and other crew members.

"While risk of transmission is very low, it is still very important that precautionary measures are taken and this is presently under way with all likely prolonged contacts," SLHD said in a statement.

Tuberculosis is spread after close and prolonged contact with the infected person, rather than casual exposure.

Most commonly affecting the lungs, it is recorded in Australia about 1200 times a year.

In a letter to passengers dated Saturday, Health Protection NSW's Dr Christine Selvey said Ruby Princess passengers do not need to be screened at this time.

"Most importantly, there is no reason to believe you are at increased risk of contracting tuberculosis from being on the cruise ship," Health Protection NSW's Dr Christine Selvey said in a letter published by Network Ten.

The Ruby Princess has been linked to more than 20 coronavirus deaths and 600 infections across Australia, including a cluster in Tasmania.

A NSW Special Commission of Inquiry is examining why 2700 passengers were allowed to disembark the ship on March 19 without proper checks.

