National

Libraries, museums to help COVID recovery

By AAP Newswire

AUSTRALIA CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 - AAP

1 of 1

Australia's cultural institutions will play an important role in the nation's COVID-19 recovery as states and territories set about easing more restrictions in June.

Public libraries, museums and galleries have been shuttered since March after they were deemed non-essential during the coronavirus pandemic. Some states have moved to reopen them and others are set to follow.

Libraries will provide support for people affected by job losses helping them upskill to help get them back into work post-pandemic.

"We have people coming through to do short courses and informal training, particularly around technology, which helps them get back into the workforce if they've been away for a period of unemployment," Australian Library and Information Association (ALIA) CEO Sue McKerracher told AAP.

Small businesses and entrepreneurs could also benefit from library resources, Ms McKerracher said.

"You can access marketing databases and small business support resources. We're very much about helping the economy as well as helping society."

While libraries can help people and businesses get back on their feet, museums and galleries are focused on the nation's cultural healing.

"It's not just building a bridge or a gas pipeline, it's actually understanding people, giving them spaces to talk about themselves and their experiences," the Australian Museums and Galleries Association's national director Alex Marsden told AAP.

"A new national identity that's forged around this experience as well as others."

The sector has been supporting "badly hit" artists amid the crisis, despite also floundering.

"While (museums and galleries) had to cancel or postpone exhibitions, they've been commissioning other work from artists," Ms Marsden said.

She warned a lack of government support will lead to many artists being forced out of their profession.

"Lots of people who work in galleries and museums aren't eligible for support schemes. The government knows this, everyone's been saying this, and yet, they still refuse to support us."

However the pandemic has led many institutions to embrace innovative means to maintain their services.

Libraries offered e-books and downloadable films, moved activities like children's story time online and provided ancestry services remotely. Joining a library online is now more accessible than ever.

Museums and galleries took the opportunity to digitise their collections and held virtual tours and digital excursions.

And it seems absence does make the heart grow fonder, with a survey by ALIA finding 87 per cent of library users miss being able to borrow books while 40 per cent have been yearning for the return of social interaction.

"It's the place you can go where you can connect with other people, whether you're somebody with a young family or whether you're senior," Ms McKerracher said.

THE STATE OF PLAY FOR PUBLIC LIBRARIES, MUSEUMS AND GALLERIES:

* NSW - Public libraries, museums and galleries reopen from June 1.

* Victoria - Public libraries, museums and galleries reopen from June 1.

* Queensland - Public libraries reopened on May 15. Museums and galleries will reopen from June 12.

* Western Australia - Public libraries reopened from May 18. Museums and galleries set to reopen in phase three with dates yet to be finalised.

* South Australia - Public libraries reopened on May 11. Museums and galleries set to reopen from June 1.

* Tasmania - Public libraries reopened on May 18 for click and collect services, but remain closed for general browsing and visiting. Museums and galleries to reopen on June 15.

* ACT - Public libraries reopened on May 18. Museums and galleries reopen from June 1.

* Northern Territory - Museums and galleries reopened on May 15. Public libraries reopened on May 21.

Latest articles

Sport

Behind the Play: Lisa Davidson

In the coming months, the Riverine Herald will tell the stories of the twin towns’ most prominent sporting people in a new series, Behind the Play. The stories will be told in print and in video as we aim to delve into the sporting world of...

Brayden May
Sport

Golf Report | May 29

GV Veterans The Goulburn Valley Veterans Golf Association, at this time, is unable to resume the 2020 syllabus under the revised emergency health restrictions announced on May 11. Although golf clubs have been able to make adjustments to resume play...

Riverine Herald
Sport

Bowls set to get back on a roll

AFTER an extended layoff, the bowling greens of Echuca-Moama are once again coming to life, though not in full competition. Moama Bowling Club has announced it is taking steps towards allowing players to return to play. In an email on Monday, the...

Andrew Johnston

MOST POPULAR

National

Wage freeze a slap in the face: NSW unions

The NSW government will pause public sector pay rises for 12 months because of COVID-19 but union groups say the freeze won’t help stimulate the economy.

AAP Newswire
National

Virus hits second Vic hotel worker

A second security guard at a hotel in Melbourne where returned travellers are quarantined and five from the same home are among 10 new virus cases in Victoria.

AAP Newswire
National

Murdered Qld girl lay dead for three days

A four-year-old girl was allegedly murdered by her father three days before paramedics were called to the Brisbane home where her body was found.

AAP Newswire