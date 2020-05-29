National

Perth drug driver who killed friend jailed

By AAP Newswire

Exterior of the District Court in Perth (file image) - AAP

A 36-year-old man who killed his friend in a car crash in Perth while high on methylamphetamine has been jailed for four years and three months.

Father-of-six Shannon Jarrod Gerardi grew up in Geraldton with Matthew McDonald and considered him his brother.

On a night in August 2018, Gerardi had meth in his system and lost control of his car while speeding on a wet highway, smashing sideways into a tree.

Mr McDonald, 31, died at the scene while Gerardi suffered a brain injury.

His lawyer told the District Court of Western Australia he didn't know why he was speeding and taken the drugs, and had nightmares about his friend, wishing he had died instead.

The court heard Gerardi has a nine-page criminal history dominated by traffic offences including driving under the influence of substance, driving without a licence after the fatal crash and 19 licence disqualifications.

"The public need to be protected from people who choose to drive while so intoxicated from drink or drugs that they are unable to properly control the car thereby putting at risk the lives of innocent people," Judge Fiona Vernon said on Friday.

"Driving is a privilege and a moving car is a dangerous weapon."

Gerardi will be eligible for parole after serving two years and three months.

