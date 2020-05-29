National

Media turmoil won’t speed up federal ICAC

By AAP Newswire

Scott Morrison will not rush to establish a federal corruption watchdog despite the media bleeding jobs, sparking fears of diminished scrutiny.

News Corp Australia is the latest company to announce brutal cuts, with hundreds of jobs to be lost across regional and local titles nationally.

The prime minister spoke to News boss Michael Miller about the company's plans on Thursday after the restructure became public.

"It's a hard day for those journalists and those who are working in that sector, particularly out in rural and regional areas," Mr Morrison told reporters in Canberra on Friday.

Asked if more sackings boosted the case for the government's stalled federal anti-corruption body, Mr Morrison referred to comments made earlier in the week.

"We haven't had the opportunity to revisit (it)...because of the crisis, and it's not something the cabinet has considered now for some time," he told the National Press Club on Tuesday.

Labor leader Anthony Albanese said the delay of a federal corruption body was absurd given it was supposed to be ready in 2018.

"This is a government that occupies the space and wants the privileges of offices without the responsibility of delivering change to benefit the national interest," he told AAP.

