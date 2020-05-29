National

Qld floods victim awarded big payout

By AAP Newswire

Flooding inundates the Brisbane suburb of Yeronga (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

The Queensland government and two of its water suppliers have been ordered to pay $253,000 to one of the victims of the 2011 Brisbane floods.

Vince Rodriguez sought damages after his sporting goods store was devastated by the massive rain event.

In a landmark decision in 2019, the NSW Supreme Court found the entities were liable for the failures of engineers operating two dams during the floods.

On Friday, it ordered Mr Rodriguez be compensated.

Seqwater will bear the brunt of the costs, paying $126,500 or 50 per cent, while Sunwater will stump up 30 per cent and the Queensland government the remaining 20 per cent.

The ruling paves the way for one of Australia's largest class action payouts.

Almost 7000 people have taken legal action against the state government and its water suppliers over the 2011 Brisbane floods.

Latest articles

Soccer

Phoenix commit to A-League resumption

The Wellington Phoenix plan on having a full-strength squad to see out the A-League season in Australia, if the competition can go ahead.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

United hero Giggs wants to copy Liverpool

Manchester United great Ryan Giggs wants to replicate Liverpool’s style and bring that to the fore in the Wales national team he coaches.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

2010 breakthrough fresh in Matildas’ minds

Ten years on from landing Australian football its first silverware in Asia, current and former Matildas reflect fondly on their 2010 Asian Cup triumph.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Wage freeze a slap in the face: NSW unions

The NSW government will pause public sector pay rises for 12 months because of COVID-19 but union groups say the freeze won’t help stimulate the economy.

AAP Newswire
National

Virus hits second Vic hotel worker

A second security guard at a hotel in Melbourne where returned travellers are quarantined and five from the same home are among 10 new virus cases in Victoria.

AAP Newswire
National

NSW govt eyes opening gyms, beauty salons

The NSW government is eyeing re-opening gyms and beauty salons as it prepares to ease COVID-19 restrictions over the coming weeks.

AAP Newswire