Brumby cull can go ahead, appeal pending

Victoria's brumby cull can go ahead but an Omeo cattleman is planning to appeal the decision, a court has been told.

Philip Maguire's bid to stop the cull starting in the state's eastern alps next week was knocked back in Victoria's Supreme Court on Friday.

Parks Victoria was not required to consult with the community about the cull by ground shooting of feral horses in the eastern alps, Justice Stephen Moore ruled.

He said Mr Maguire did not have the standing to bring the proceeding and dismissed the case.

But his lawyers said they would be planning to launch an appeal and seek an injunction to temporarily halt the cull.

They asked Justice Moore to draft an interim injunction to prevent the horses from being shot until they were able to take the matter to the Court of Appeal.

Parks Victoria said there would be no animals shot before next Thursday.

The matter was stood down for lawyers to speak to their clients about the proposal.