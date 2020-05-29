Police, govt probe care for two Qld teens

A solitary bunch of white gerberas sit perched on a high wooden-paling fence.

A little pink note bears the inscription, 'We love you philly".

On the ground outside the Brisbane home sits a lonely arrangement of flowers and parked in the driveway of the semi-detached weatherboard is a people-mover.

Pockets of suburban Stafford have transitioned from low socio-economic to something more upmarket, but not so the house on Midson Street.

What occurred in the days leading up to a man being found dead in the front yard on Wednesday with two special needs teens reportedly locked inside is now the subject of two investigations.

Police were called there just after 7am after the 49-year-old's body was discovered, although his death is not being treated as suspicious.

A 17-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man with special needs were discovered living in squalid conditions.

Their plight came days after the alleged murder of Willow, a four-year-old girl with Down Syndrome.

Her father is accused of murdering her at their Cannon Hill home.

A high-level investigation will establish whether the state's child services knew of the teens and, if so, what measures were taken to check on their safety.

"So we need to really understand what were the circumstances that led to these shocking incidents this week," Child Safety Minister Di Farmer told reporters on Friday.

"We need to make those systems, right, because it is unacceptable. It is unacceptable for children and estate to be neglected and abused."

In a separate investigation, detectives from the Boondall Child Protection Investigation Unit and government agencies are now piecing together what care they were getting.