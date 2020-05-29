National

Vic registrar made fake intervention order

By AAP Newswire

A statue of Themis, the Greek God of Justice (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

A former judicial registrar who hacked Victoria's court system to make a fake intervention order for a friend has lost her bid to keep details of her crimes secret.

Sara Borg worked at Werribee Magistrates Court but pretended to be her mate's lawyer after involving herself in his custody battle.

After insisting a fellow registrar take a lunch break, Borg used the co-worker's login details to create a fake intervention order and sent it to police interstate to serve.

Authorities were suspicious and soon realised the document was a fake. Borg resigned after it was traced back to her.

"Haha, I didn't lose my job to let that c*** get away with keeping a child from her father," she text the friend for whom she'd created the order.

Borg, now 40, has pleaded guilty to two counts of misconduct in public office and two of unauthorised access with the intent to commit a serious offence between September and October 2018.

She has also admitted to one count each of making and using a false documents.

Borg lost her bid to keep details of her crime secret in the County Court of Victoria on Friday.

Her barrister, Fiona Todd, said the order was necessary to ensure Borg and her family's safety.

Judge Fran Dalziel found there was no evidence to support this assertion and rejected the bid.

Borg is anxious, depressed, recovering from post-traumatic stress disorder and felt guilty for what she did, the court was told.

Psychologist Patrick Newton said Borg's mental health problems, combined with the suicides of friends and colleagues, had impaired Borg's ability to exercise appropriate judgment.

Judge Dalziel said the justice system was one of Borg's victims.

The hearing continues.

Latest articles

National

Police, govt probe care for two Qld teens

Police and government agencies are investigating what care was being given to two teens found by an emergency services crew in a Brisbane home.

AAP Newswire
National

Australian farmers thrive without handouts

The federal government’s agriculture forecaster has released new research showing Australian farmers are among the least subsidised in the world.

AAP Newswire
National

Woman jailed for NSW boy’s ill-treatment

A NSW mother has been jailed for the ill-treatment of a visiting youngster who vomited after being forced to swallow disinfectant.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Wage freeze a slap in the face: NSW unions

The NSW government will pause public sector pay rises for 12 months because of COVID-19 but union groups say the freeze won’t help stimulate the economy.

AAP Newswire
National

Virus hits second Vic hotel worker

A second security guard at a hotel in Melbourne where returned travellers are quarantined and five from the same home are among 10 new virus cases in Victoria.

AAP Newswire
National

NSW govt eyes opening gyms, beauty salons

The NSW government is eyeing re-opening gyms and beauty salons as it prepares to ease COVID-19 restrictions over the coming weeks.

AAP Newswire