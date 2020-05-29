Perth train station killers lose appeal

Five males who were convicted of killing a man near a Perth train station in a group attack, with a boy aged just 11 involved, have had their High Court appeals dismissed.

Patrick Slater, 26, was assaulted with makeshift weapons including a star picket and a wooden pole in the early hours of January 27, 2016, near the Esplanade station.

He died moments after he was stabbed through the heart with a screwdriver, which pierced his aorta and lungs.

A group of eight were convicted over his death.

The 11-year-old was dealt with in the Children's Court, initially charged with murder, but was found guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter.

The others went on trial in the Western Australian Supreme Court.

Robert Christopher James Pickett, Dylan Terrance Wayne Anthony, Clinton Fredrick Mead, his brother Stefan Lazba Mead, Christopher James Birdsall and another juvenile were convicted of murder, while a third juvenile pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the third day of the trial.

After failed appeals in WA, the Meads, Pickett, Anthony and the juvenile who was convicted of murder appealed to Australia's highest court, with their argument centred on uncertainty around who dealt the fatal blow.

It had been suggested it was delivered by the 11-year-old but could not be determined.

The High Court on Friday found punishing the appellants for murder did not depend either on the boy's criminal responsibility or proof beyond reasonable doubt that he had capacity to carry out the killing, or proof beyond reasonable doubt that he did not stab Mr Slater.

The trial heard the eight males had three increasingly violent fights with Mr Slater's group, which included his two sisters, between 2.45am and 3.30am, starting with verbal exchanges between females from both parties.

Much of the mayhem was captured on CCTV but the 50-second fatal assault, which happened after Mr Slater was chased upstairs onto the upper concourse of the train station, was not.

The screwdriver and other weapons were found dumped at the nearby Elizabeth Quay construction site.