Labor calls for specific arts wage subsidy

By AAP Newswire

Labor wants the federal government to reframe JobKeeper for the arts sector so the industry doesn't fall flat during the coronavirus pandemic.

Opposition arts spokesman Tony Burke says people in the industry aren't eligible for the wage subsidy program because the nature of the sector makes the 12 months with one employer requirement difficult to achieve.

He says the government could instead change the rules for the industry so workers can base the 12 months on forward contracts, how long they've been in the sector or through their relationship with their agents.

"There's a few different ways they can do it. I'm relaxed about which option they do," Mr Burke told ABC radio on Friday.

"At the moment the option they have chosen is to do nothing."

The government says it had to rule the line somewhere and that the unemployment benefit JobSeeker is available for those who don't qualify for JobKeeper.

But Labor says the wage subsidy program is optimal because it helps workers remain connected with their employers.

"It's not only the artists themselves, we also need to make sure the venues still in fact exist on the other side of this," Mr Burke said.

"So there's a complexity to this industry where it does need a tailored approach."

