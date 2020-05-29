National

Month added to one-punch killer’s sentence

By AAP Newswire

A file image of Kieran Loveridge (left) - AAP

1 of 1

One-punch killer Kieran Loveridge has had his earliest possible release from jail pushed back by a month after he was convicted of a NSW prison assault of a rival bikie.

Loveridge, 26, was sentenced on Friday to a 12-month prison term over the February 2018 assault of Matthew Rymer.

Judge Robert Sutherland ordered most of Loveridge's sentence be served concurrently after finding he was in fear for his life, having been placed in a pod at Silverwater Correctional Centre with members of the Rebels outlaw motorcycle gang.

Parramatta District Court heard Loveridge had joined the Lone Wolf outlaw motorcycle gang and assaulted Rymer so he would be transferred to segregation.

Judge Sutherland said Loveridge was placed in the pod despite notes and alerts on his prison file stating he should not be housed with Rebels members.

Loveridge was jailed for manslaughter after punching 18-year-old Thomas Kelly in an unprovoked attack at Sydney's Kings Cross, in mid-2012.

He's now eligible for parole in June 2023

