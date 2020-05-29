National

FMG in High Court native title appeal bid

By AAP Newswire

FMG's Andrew Forrest at the Solomon mine hub (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

The High Court has started hearing Fortescue Metals Group's application to appeal a native title ruling covering its Solomon iron ore mine in Western Australia's Pilbara region.

The Federal Court recognised the Yindjibarndi people as having exclusive rights to more than 2700sq km of land, including the Solomon mine, in 2017.

The application is understood to be based on a point of law regarding the right to exclusive possession, with potential implications for a range of industries including future mining development.

