Kerr and Queen letters to become public

By AAP Newswire

Professor Jenny Hocking

Letters between the Queen and the governor-general who dismissed Gough Whitlam should be released, the High Court has ruled.

The judgment handed down on Friday comes after a legal battle by historian Jenny Hocking, who says keeping them secret only fuels public distrust.

The so-called palace letters between Buckingham Palace and Sir John Kerr about the time of the 1975 dismissal had been deemed personal communications by the National Archives of Australia and the Federal Court.

