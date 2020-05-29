National

Student with virus shuts Melbourne school

By AAP Newswire

Chief Health Officer Dr Brett Sutton - AAP

1 of 1

A school in Melbourne's northwest has closed after a student tested positive to coronavirus, a week after a teacher was confirmed to be infected.

Victoria's Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said on Friday Keilor Downs Secondary College will be closed for cleaning after a student tested positive.

"The student probably was infectious on-site on the 26th of this month and was notified yesterday," he told reporters.

The student was associated with a cluster of five members of a household who tested positive to the virus on Thursday.

There is no evidence of a link between the student and the staff member who had tested positive last Friday, as the teacher had no exposure to the school site, authorities say.

A St Albans Secondary College student and six students at Taylors Lakes Secondary College have been identified as close contacts of the infected student, who attended a VET class while infected.

Those students, as well as any other known contacts, will also enter quarantine.

There were seven new COVID-19 cases recorded in the state on Friday, with three discovered through routine testing, two in returned travellers in hotel quarantine and two cases under investigation.

It brings the state's total number of cases to 1634 after a case was removed from the tally because of a data issue. About 70 cases remain active.

Premier Daniel Andrews said despite signs the virus' spread was slowing in the state, it was important people who have been working from home keep working from home.

"We can't have a situation where our public transport system is running at 100 per cent capacity," he said.

"Having too many people in close contact ... that will lead to a second wave. That's what we're trying to avoid."

Latest articles

News

Give a dog a home: Chilli

HOT dog! As the weather gets chillier every day, this active pup could be the perfect way to get you up and about. Chilli, the eight-month-old Bull Arab mix, is quick on her feet and has plenty of energy to burn. She would be best suited going home...

Alex Gretgrix
News

EWMAC to remain closed until July

THE Echuca War Memorial Aquatic Centre will wait another month to reopen. The pool could have returned to limited operations on June 1, however recent works to the pool will see it remain closed until July 1.

Andrew Johnston
News

Echuca Moama Torrumbarry Flood Study open for comment

YOUR chance to have your say on the Echuca Moama Torrumbarry Flood Study is here, with the flood modelling open for comment on Campaspe Shire Council’s website. Campaspe Shire and Murray River councils have released the flood modelling showing where...

Riverine Herald

MOST POPULAR

National

Wage freeze a slap in the face: NSW unions

The NSW government will pause public sector pay rises for 12 months because of COVID-19 but union groups say the freeze won’t help stimulate the economy.

AAP Newswire
National

Virus hits second Vic hotel worker

A second security guard at a hotel in Melbourne where returned travellers are quarantined and five from the same home are among 10 new virus cases in Victoria.

AAP Newswire
National

NSW govt eyes opening gyms, beauty salons

The NSW government is eyeing re-opening gyms and beauty salons as it prepares to ease COVID-19 restrictions over the coming weeks.

AAP Newswire