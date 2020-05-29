Student with virus shuts Melbourne school

A school in Melbourne's northwest has closed after a student tested positive to coronavirus, a week after a teacher was confirmed to be infected.

Victoria's Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said on Friday Keilor Downs Secondary College will be closed for cleaning after a student tested positive.

"The student probably was infectious on-site on the 26th of this month and was notified yesterday," he told reporters.

The student was associated with a cluster of five members of a household who tested positive to the virus on Thursday.

There is no evidence of a link between the student and the staff member who had tested positive last Friday, as the teacher had no exposure to the school site, authorities say.

A St Albans Secondary College student and six students at Taylors Lakes Secondary College have been identified as close contacts of the infected student, who attended a VET class while infected.

Those students, as well as any other known contacts, will also enter quarantine.

There were seven new COVID-19 cases recorded in the state on Friday, with three discovered through routine testing, two in returned travellers in hotel quarantine and two cases under investigation.

It brings the state's total number of cases to 1634 after a case was removed from the tally because of a data issue. About 70 cases remain active.

Premier Daniel Andrews said despite signs the virus' spread was slowing in the state, it was important people who have been working from home keep working from home.

"We can't have a situation where our public transport system is running at 100 per cent capacity," he said.

"Having too many people in close contact ... that will lead to a second wave. That's what we're trying to avoid."