National

Another storm set to lash WA’s southwest

By AAP Newswire

WILD WEATHER WA - AAP

1 of 1

Another storm is forecast to hit Western Australia's south just days after a once-in-a-decade system brought widespread destruction.

The Bureau of Meteorology says a cold front will move through southwest parts of the state on Friday morning and afternoon, with damaging winds averaging 60 to 70 km/h.

Peak gusts to around 100 km/h are possible, particularly in coastal parts south of Mandurah, and could cause damage to homes and property.

Vast areas of WA mopped up on Tuesday following two days of wild weather.

Remnants of ex-tropical cyclone Mangga combined with a cold front and trough, whipping up gusts that reached about 130km/h in some areas.

There was heavy rain, flooding, high tides, and significant erosion at some beaches, while more than 60,000 properties lost power.

In Perth, roofs on a couple of small shops in Bedford crumbled while fallen trees crushed fences at a Canning Vale primary school.

Sailboats washed up, a coastal footpath in Rockingham collapsed, and parts of the car park at Port Beach in Fremantle fell into the ocean.

The city's famous Crawley Edge Boatshed was partly submerged, with its jetty completely underwater.

Homes were also damaged by fallen trees throughout the state.

"This is typical weather for this time of the year - this front is not as strong as the weather system which moved through Perth and western parts of WA last Sunday and Monday," the BoM said on Thursday.

"But winds may cause damage to property and make road conditions hazardous."

Latest articles

Horse Racing

Melbourne winter targets for Victoria Star

Victoria Star has won three of his four starts since joining Greg Eurell’s stable and the trainer believes he can make a further impression this winter.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Rogue lines up for new stable at Caulfield

After 23 starts for Tony and Calvin McEvoy, Scottish Rogue has been transferred to Trent Busuttin and Natalie Young and runs for the new stable at Caulfield.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Newnham seeks two-state juvenile double

Filly Mrs Maisel will be the sole runner for trainer Mark Newnham at Rosehill with stablemate Panna Cotta heading north for a stakes race.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Wage freeze a slap in the face: NSW unions

The NSW government will pause public sector pay rises for 12 months because of COVID-19 but union groups say the freeze won’t help stimulate the economy.

AAP Newswire
National

Virus hits second Vic hotel worker

A second security guard at a hotel in Melbourne where returned travellers are quarantined and five from the same home are among 10 new virus cases in Victoria.

AAP Newswire
National

NSW eases virus rules to 50-person limit

The NSW government has eased more COVID-19 restrictions with up to 50 people allowed to dine in restaurants and cafes from June 1.

AAP Newswire