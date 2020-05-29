National

WA ship workers await virus test results

By AAP Newswire

Local workers who unwittingly boarded an infected live export ship in Western Australia are set to receive their coronavirus test results.

A dozen crew members of the Al Kuwait ship have so far tested positive, bringing WA's active case tally to 18.

The vessel docked in Fremantle on Friday, carrying 48 multinational crew, but it took three days for WA Health Department officials to act on a federal tip-off that three people on board had fevers.

Health Minister Roger Cook said local workers who boarded the vessel, including a Fremantle Port Authority pilot and a trainee who steered the ship into harbour, are self-isolating at home while awaiting the results.

"We'll know over the next 24 hours and then we'll be in a position to advise further," Mr Cook said on Thursday.

"But I think it's important to note that we're looking after these people and we're looking after their families to make sure there's no risk to the public."

All the workers were wearing personal protective equipment when they boarded the ship.

Discussions are under way to see if the rebadged Awassi Express, now named the Anna Marra, can take the 56,000 sheep that were meant for the Al Kuwait.

The Awassi Express sparked the new northern summer live export ban after footage emerged of thousands of sheep on board dead or dying from heat stress in 2017.

It is currently not far off the Fremantle coast.

The sheep are being held in feedlots and sending them to local abattoirs is considered a last resort.

