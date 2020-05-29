Call for calm after Queensland virus death

Authorities are still trying to determine how a 30-year-old man from a small Queensland town who died contracted the coronavirus.

Their efforts come as Gregory MP Lachlan Millar appealed for calm in the central Queensland town of Blackwater after the death of 30-year-old former miner Nathan Turner.

Mr Millar says anxiety levels among residents are high.

"There are a lot of people pointing fingers at the moment, but that isn't the right way to go about it," Mr Millar told AAP.

Mr Turner last left the coal mining town in February and had been experiencing respiratory symptoms since early May.

His partner found him dead at home on Tuesday. She has since returned two negative tests.

A coroner will determine Mr Turner's cause of death. He had a complicated medical history and had not worked since November. He was only tested for coronavirus after his death.

Contract tracers have been sent to Blackwater to find everyone who had direct contact with him.

They have tracked down 20 people, with 18 testing negative and the other two were expected to be tested on Thursday.

"There is a significant fly-in fly-out workforce so all of that's being investigated as well," chief health officer Jeannette Young said.

Authorities are pleading with anyone in Blackwater, and across Queensland, who has symptoms to get tested.

Three testing clinics have opened in the town and sewage from its 5000 residents will be screened to determine infection levels in the community.

Investigators are also considering if Mr Turner's infection was linked to a Rockhampton nurse who had visited the town when she was infectious.

Health Minister Stephen Miles was advised that is unlikely, because Mr Turner developed symptoms before the nurse went on a 400km round trip to take in the sights.

The woman is the same nurse who sparked the lockdown of a Rockhampton aged care centre earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Dr Young says more Queenslanders need to get tested if the state is to open its borders.

School students, workers and freight drivers can cross over, but Queensland is closed to anyone else.

"For us to go forward and to lift those very onerous restrictions that have been in place, we must do more testing," Dr Young said on Thursday.

There were no new infections recorded in Queensland overnight. The state's tally stands at 1058 cases, but only six are active.

Mr Turner was the youngest person to have died from the coronavirus in Australia.