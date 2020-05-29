National

Morrison seeks focus on post-virus reform

By AAP Newswire

Scott Morrison will urge state and territory leaders to take economic reform out of the too-hard-basket when they meet on Friday.

The prime minister wants the national cabinet - which he initially convened to deal with the health impact of coronavirus pandemic - to start shifting its focus to ways of boosting jobs, investment and economic growth.

However, the group will still receive detailed briefings from medical experts on the virus response and what could lie ahead.

Victoria is the virus hotspot recording 10 cases including a Rydges hotel security guard, five people in one house and three returned travellers in hotel quarantine.

NSW recorded the only other case on Thursday.

Health Minister Greg Hunt says Australians should expect "spikes and outbreaks" so they should keep up hygiene and distancing measures.

Of the 7150 cases, 6580 have recovered and 103 have died, with 27 people in hospital.

Ahead of Friday's meeting Mr Morrison indicated in a speech earlier in the week "everything is on the table" from the federal government's perspective when it comes to tax reforms, aside from the GST.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said earlier this week national cabinet should be considered to replace the Council of Australian Governments (COAG) forum which had become clumsy, overly bureaucratic and mired in red tape.

She disagrees with the prime minister, arguing GST reform should be on the table.

South Australian Premier Steven Marshall says he wants to see the detail of the proposed reforms.

But he is in favour of keeping COAG as it and the national cabinet are "two different beasts".

Work has been under way within the states and Canberra since late last year on reform options in the areas of transport, health, skills and environmental regulation.

