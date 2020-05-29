National

Bushfires impact on power, communications

By AAP Newswire

A royal commission hearing will examine the impact of Australia's unprecedented bushfires on essential services, after the blazes left a number of communities without power and communications.

The federal government's responsibilities for ensuring the continuity and restoration of essential services and critical infrastructure will be part of the bushfires royal commission's focus on Friday.

The Royal Commission into National National Disaster Arrangements will also start to examine the government's role in co-ordinating support for disasters and emergencies like the bushfires.

Officials from the Department of Home Affairs and disaster management organisation Emergency Management Australia, which is part of the department, will appear before the inquiry.

The heads of the communications and energy regulators will also be witnesses.

An April report from the Australian Communications and Media Authority noted about 1400 telecommunications facilities, such as base stations and equipment shelters, were impacted by the bushfires.

Most of the network outages were due to the loss of power, rather than direct fire damage.

"The scale of the bushfire tragedy was unprecedented and put enormous pressure on telecommunications networks," industry group Communications Alliance CEO John Stanton said last week.

Tens of thousands of people lost power during the Black Summer bushfires.

In February, Energy Network Australia said the fires destroyed more than 5000 power poles across Victoria and NSW, and entire sections of electricity networks had to be rebuilt from the ground up.

