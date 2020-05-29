National

Australia's emissions fell 0.9pc last year

By AAP Newswire

A general view of the Ichthys LNG project in Darwin - AAP

Australia's emissions fell 0.9 per cent last year, with decreases in electricity, agriculture and transport partially offset by increases in other sectors.

The latest data from the government shows emissions fell during the December quarter by 0.5 per cent.

Emissions from exports increased by three per cent last year, driven by liquefied natural gas, which the government argues is helping other countries reduce their emissions.

Agricultural emissions were down 5.8 per cent, partly as a result of the drought.

Land use and forestry saw an increase of 7.3 per cent.

Emissions from the electricity sector fell 2.9 per cent last year.

The Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources puts this down to a 4.3 per cent reduction in coal generation and a 10 per cent increase in renewables in the National Electricity Market.

Emissions from the NEM in the March quarter decreased by 0.7 per cent from the previous period.

Emissions from the waste sector, including landfills, wastewater treatment and incineration, remained steady last year, amounting to about 2.4 per cent of total emissions.

Australia's total carbon dioxide emissions totalled 532.5 megatonnes last year, a level not seen since about 2015.

The federal government says this progress equates to about a 13 per cent reduction in emissions on 2005 levels.

By 2030, the government wants to see a 26 to 28 per cent reduction, in line with the Paris agreement.

