National

UFU boss superannuation battle in court

By AAP Newswire

United Firefighters Union chief Peter Marshall (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

Controversial firefighter union boss Peter Marshall has taken his superannuation fund to court in a bid to gain more money for retirement.

The United Firefighters Union secretary argues his allowances from 2014, worth tens of thousands of dollars, should be taken as part of his income - which would allow him a greater retirement benefit.

Mr Marshall is appealing a Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal decision by Elisabeth Wentworth from last year, rejecting his argument for a bigger payout.

The union boss' lawyer, Michael Pearce SC, argued the Emergency Services State Super board should not have rejected the allowances as part of his "superable salary".

"The board had no reason to hold approval from these amounts," Mr Pearce said on Thursday.

But the superannuation fund's lawyer, Sam Ure, said the reasoning from the tribunal should stand.

"We again say the tribunal's reasoning is impeccable," he told the court.

Union bosses for emergency services are entitled to a "defined benefit" scheme, with the final payout based on the average salary from the last two years, length of service and fund contributions.

The previous tribunal decision made by Ms Wentworth ruled in the super fund's favour.

"In this case the amounts in dispute would add approximately $1,000,000 to Mr Marshall's retirement benefit if he retired now," she wrote in her decision in April 2019.

The parties have been advised to make more submissions.

Latest articles

News

Beyond Housing welcomes new funding

Beyond Housing has welcomed the Victorian Government’s $498 million injection into social housing. The funding, announced last week as part of the state government’s $2.7 billion Building Works plan to kick-start the economy, includes...

Morgan Dyer
News

Gamer’s Resort reopening for Shepparton’s gamers

While some may associate gaming with being anti-social, Shepparton’s Ben Ladson is proving that wrong with Gamer’s Resort. Since taking over and renaming the store in Maude St, Shepparton, about a year ago, it has continued to be...

Madi Chwasta
News

When Harry met Sally ... a perfect friendship was made

When Harry (a spaniel) met Sally (a kelpie-Jack Russell cross) ... they became the best of friends. While the pair was named after the characters played by Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal in the 1989 romantic comedy film When Harry Met Sally, Avenel...

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

National

Wage freeze a slap in the face: NSW unions

The NSW government will pause public sector pay rises for 12 months because of COVID-19 but union groups say the freeze won’t help stimulate the economy.

AAP Newswire
National

NSW eases virus rules to 50-person limit

The NSW government has eased more COVID-19 restrictions with up to 50 people allowed to dine in restaurants and cafes from June 1.

AAP Newswire
National

NSW govt eyes opening gyms, beauty salons

The NSW government is eyeing re-opening gyms and beauty salons as it prepares to ease COVID-19 restrictions over the coming weeks.

AAP Newswire