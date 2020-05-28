Sheep death ship may save WA virus vessel

The very ship that caused the northern summer live export ban may come to the rescue of a vessel stranded in Western Australia after six crew tested positive for coronavirus.

The Al Kuwait docked in Fremantle on Friday but a bureaucratic bungle led to seven crew, who had fevers en route, being tested three days later.

Six were diagnosed with the virus while the 56,000 sheep on board are now being held in feedlots.

Federal Agriculture Minister David Littleproud says the ship will not be able to return to the Middle East before the northern summer live export deadline on Monday, which was implemented after the Awassi Express mass sheep death scandal.

That ship, now named the Anna Marra, is off the Fremantle coast and discussions are under way to see if it can take the sheep.

"Hopefully we can get that arrangement," state agriculture minister Alannah MacTiernan said on Thursday.

"We know that they were looking at the possibility of getting a new vessel in to get that loaded and get that away as early in June as we can."

Premier Mark McGowan on Wednesday flagged flying in a replacement crew to sail the Al Kuwait, given the six infected crew are being isolated in a hotel, as are a further 27 as a precaution.

The 15 left behind on the vessel are skeleton crew and are being monitored daily.

Sending the sheep to local abattoirs is considered a last resort.