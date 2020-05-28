National

Virus puts spin on Eden-Monaro by-election

By AAP Newswire

ANTHONY ALBANESE BATLOW VISIT - AAP

1 of 1

Battered by bushfire and cut down by coronavirus, Eden-Monaro voters now face a crucial vote centred on the government's crisis response.

Labor leader Anthony Albanese spent two days in the electorate with candidate Kristy McBain and shadow treasurer Jim Chalmers, five weeks from the July 4 by-election.

The trio visited the bushfire-affected towns of Narooma, Cobargo, Quaama, Bega and Merimbula.

Labor is pushing the idea of a forgotten constituency, while the Liberals insist someone within government is best to lead the recovery.

"There is a feeling on the ground that they've been forgotten because the country has been overwhelmed by the response to the pandemic," Mr Albanese told AAP after the tour.

The resignation of popular Labor MP Mike Kelly is a key factor in a tight race, with ABC election analyst Antony Green putting his personal vote at a couple of per cent.

"Mike Kelly was a very good candidate and good local member but I think Kristy can certainly at least equal that," Mr Albanese.

"She has outstanding communication skills, she's warm with people and they're warm back to her."

The opposition has the advantage of Mr Albanese's ability to hit the campaign trail, compared to Scott Morrison's coronavirus commitments in Canberra.

The pandemic is forcing more pavement pounding than ever.

"Social distancing means that is a slower process than if you were having town hall meetings and public gatherings which aren't possible in the current climate," Mr Albanese said.

"It does mean getting out and talking to people one on one."

The Labor leader downplayed his logistical upper hand, instead preferring to talk up his candidate and a bloodless pre-selection.

"People could see Kristy was on the ground campaigning for their interest rather than campaigning for some personal advancement," Mr Albanese said.

State Nationals leader John Barilaro and NSW Transport Minister Andrew Constance embarrassed the coalition after both pulling out of the race.

Despite the messy infighting, the Liberals emerged with the candidate who came within a whisker of defeating Mr Kelly one year ago.

Fiona Kotvojs spent the week visiting small businesses in Queanbeyan, one of the electorate's key population centres.

Central to her pitch is being inside the government tent to force quicker action on bushfire recovery.

Ms McBain had a three-week head-start for the by-election, but Ms Kotvojs has an entire campaign under her belt.

Latest articles

News

Gamer’s Resort reopening for Shepparton’s gamers

While some may associate gaming with being anti-social, Shepparton’s Ben Ladson is proving that wrong with Gamer’s Resort. Since taking over and renaming the store in Maude St, Shepparton, about a year ago, it has continued to be...

Madi Chwasta
News

When Harry met Sally ... a perfect friendship was made

When Harry (a spaniel) met Sally (a kelpie-Jack Russell cross) ... they became the best of friends. While the pair was named after the characters played by Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal in the 1989 romantic comedy film When Harry Met Sally, Avenel...

Madi Chwasta
News

Mooroopna film and theatre technician’s big-time work takes a back seat to the small stuff thanks to COVID-19

She’s even created a monster for a Guy Sebastian music video — Let Me Drink

Spencer Fowler Steen

MOST POPULAR

National

Wage freeze a slap in the face: NSW unions

The NSW government will pause public sector pay rises for 12 months because of COVID-19 but union groups say the freeze won’t help stimulate the economy.

AAP Newswire
National

NSW eases virus rules to 50-person limit

The NSW government has eased more COVID-19 restrictions with up to 50 people allowed to dine in restaurants and cafes from June 1.

AAP Newswire
National

NSW govt eyes opening gyms, beauty salons

The NSW government is eyeing re-opening gyms and beauty salons as it prepares to ease COVID-19 restrictions over the coming weeks.

AAP Newswire