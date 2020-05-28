Workers who went on WA virus ship tested

Test results for workers who boarded a coronavirus-infected live export ship docked in Western Australia are not yet known, as no new cases emerged in the state overnight.

The Al Kuwait docked in Fremantle on Friday but it took three days for WA Health Department officials to act on a federal tip-off that three crew members had fevers.

Six tested positive to the virus but are not severely unwell and are being isolated in a Perth hotel.

Health Minister Roger Cook said local workers who boarded the vessel, including a Fremantle Port Authority pilot and a trainee who steered the ship into harbour, were self-isolating at home awaiting the results.

"We'll know over the next 24 hours and then we'll be in a position to advise further," Mr Cook told reporters on Thursday.

"But I think it's important to note that we're looking after these people and we're looking after their families to make sure there's no risk to the public."

They were all wearing personal protective equipment.

A further 27 of the 48 multinational crew were taken by convoy to a hotel on Wednesday as a precaution.

The 15 left behind on the vessel are skeleton crew and being monitored daily, while a replacement crew may be flown to WA in a bid to bring the ship back to the Middle East with its consignment of 56,000 sheep before the northern summer heats up.

It won't make it back before the June 1 deadline, which was implemented after the Awassi Express mass sheep death scandal, but Federal Agriculture Minister David Littleproud says his department may grant an exemption.

The sheep are being held in feedlots and sending them to local abattoirs is considered a last resort.

Also on Thursday, a handful of protesters took to the steps of state parliament to renew their calls to ban live exports.

WA Treasurer Ben Wyatt said the state economy would slump into recession next financial year, forecasting a $12 billion hit from the pandemic.

Mr Cook also announced elective surgery in public hospitals would rise to 75 per cent of usual levels on Tuesday, with full resumption on June 15.

The number of active cases in WA remains 12, including a Victorian family of four who flew in from Doha and are in hotel isolation.