National

Fears over delay on indigenous referendum

By AAP Newswire

Anthony Albanese - AAP

1 of 1

Labor has urged the Morrison government not to let the coronavirus stand in the way of a referendum on recognising indigenous people in the constitution.

The federal opposition argues the coalition was already behind schedule on key reforms before the disease took centre stage.

Labor leader Anthony Albanese says he was concerned about the progress of the proposal before the back-to-back crises of bushfires and coronavirus.

"I'm worried the government was essentially inert prior to the bushfires and prior to the coronavirus crisis," he told AAP on Thursday, the second day of National Reconciliation Week.

"In terms of reconciliation, they had said we could expect something by the end of last year in terms of a proposal."

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said earlier in the week a referendum would hinge on an agreement over the model, as he confirmed other key reforms were shelved due to the coronavirus.

"The timetable for that will depend on when and if that sort of consensus is able to be achieved for it to be successful," he told the National Press Club.

Indigenous Affairs Minister Ken Wyatt wanted a referendum by mid-2021, but later called the target aspirational.

Mr Albanese lamented the lack of progress on reconciliation two decades after a landmark report was handed to the Howard government.

"We've waited a long time. Twenty years on, there hasn't been enough progress at all," he said.

Mr Morrison also confirmed a federal anti-corruption commission and religious freedom legislation had been put on hold because of the global pandemic.

"It's not something the cabinet has considered now for some time," he said.

Mr Albanese accused the coalition of putting issues in the "too hard basket".

"The story of this government is a story of delays and occupying the space rather than promoting a reform agenda," he said.

He said there was still no exposure draft legislation for the federal corruption watchdog, which was announced in 2018.

Latest articles

Education

School term an ‘experiment’, says local principal as children return to school after COVID-19 shutdowns

Schools are starting back, kids are learning to tie their shoelaces again, and teachers are reflecting on what they have learnt in the past two months.

Daneka Hill
Education

Wilmot Road Primary goes virtual

Virtual tours of the Mooroopna Historical Society, yoga lessons and cooking classes are some of the activities students at Wilmot Road Primary School have been doing to keep connected during the pandemic. But it hasn’t gone completely without...

Spencer Fowler Steen
Education

Numurkah Secondary College staff’s heartfelt video to students

Numurkah Secondary College staff have brightened up students’ weekends, making a video about everything they miss about their students.

Lachlan Durling

MOST POPULAR

National

Wage freeze a slap in the face: NSW unions

The NSW government will pause public sector pay rises for 12 months because of COVID-19 but union groups say the freeze won’t help stimulate the economy.

AAP Newswire
National

NSW eases virus rules to 50-person limit

The NSW government has eased more COVID-19 restrictions with up to 50 people allowed to dine in restaurants and cafes from June 1.

AAP Newswire
National

NSW govt eyes opening gyms, beauty salons

The NSW government is eyeing re-opening gyms and beauty salons as it prepares to ease COVID-19 restrictions over the coming weeks.

AAP Newswire