Sydney man sorry for stabbing brother

By AAP Newswire

Exterior of the Sydney West Trial Courts (file image) - AAP

A man who stabbed his sleeping brother nine times and left him to suffer for two hours before he could call for help has told a NSW court he is "very, very sorry".

Warren Shane Collins has pleaded guilty to wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and on Thursday faced a sentencing hearing in Sydney West Trials Court.

Crown prosecutor Henry Hudson told Judge Chris Craigie that Collins had been taking methylamphetamine in the weeks leading up to the assault at a Whalan property in August 2018.

He thought his brother had also been spiking his food with the substance.

"You thought your brother was trying to sabotage you by putting methylamphetamine into your food ... and you thought he was trying to hack your phone," Mr Hudson told the court.

The court heard Collins retrieved a small knife from his cupboard and walked into the living room where his brother was sleeping.

Collins stabbed him nine times before his brother fell to the ground and asked for help, but was left to languish for at least two hours before being given a phone to call help.

Appearing via video link, the 51-year-old Collins told the court on Thursday he was "very, very sorry for what I have done to him" in the incident.

The court has heard Collins tried to kill himself on the day of the stabbing by drinking hydrochloric acid and has since undergone a number of operations.

The sentencing hearing continues.

Lifeline 13 11 14

beyondblue 1300 22 4636

