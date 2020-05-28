National

Martial arts teacher ‘drugged, raped 15yo’

By AAP Newswire

A statue of Themis, the Greek God of Justice (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

A health practitioner wooed one of his young taekwondo students, gave her MDMA and then sexually assaulted her, a Sydney court has heard.

Occupational therapist Christopher Palmeres Sy, 35, was granted bail on strict conditions after being accused of having sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old, sexual touching, child grooming and drug supply in recent months.

Police told Parramatta Local Court on Thursday they had evidence Sy asked the girl on WhatsApp if she liked the rose he'd given her on Valentine's Day.

On one meeting between the two, the Seaforth man sexually assaulted the girl after instructing her and two others how to take MDMA at a birthday celebration.

Police allege Sy assaulted the girl inside a locked room of a Sydney home and told those on the outside trying to get in that it was OK.

"There's a strong prosecution case," police prosecutor John Fraser said.

Sy allegedly met the girl while he was volunteering as a taekwondo instructor and picked her up from her house on at least one occasion.

He's accused of three counts of aggravated sexual intercourse with the 15-year-old and of twice sexually touching the girl with intent.

But his lawyer said it was a "he said, she said" case and there were good prospects of acquittal on most charges.

"A custodial sentence is not a foregone conclusion or even likely," Michael Adamo said.

Magistrate Rodney Brender granted Sy bail on "very strict conditions" after hearing concerns his seven employees could lose their jobs if he remained in custody.

The Seaforth man can't leave home except to attend court, medical or legal appointments and to shop for essential items between 8am and 6pm.

He must only use one smartphone and can't access the internet any other way.

"He's not going to be going anywhere much," Mr Brender said.

"Hopefully those people won't lose their jobs."

Sy's case is due to be mentioned before Manly Local Court on June 11.

Latest articles

Education

School term an ‘experiment’, says local principal as children return to school after COVID-19 shutdowns

Schools are starting back, kids are learning to tie their shoelaces again, and teachers are reflecting on what they have learnt in the past two months.

Daneka Hill
Education

Wilmot Road Primary goes virtual

Virtual tours of the Mooroopna Historical Society, yoga lessons and cooking classes are some of the activities students at Wilmot Road Primary School have been doing to keep connected during the pandemic. But it hasn’t gone completely without...

Spencer Fowler Steen
Education

Numurkah Secondary College staff’s heartfelt video to students

Numurkah Secondary College staff have brightened up students’ weekends, making a video about everything they miss about their students.

Lachlan Durling

MOST POPULAR

National

Wage freeze a slap in the face: NSW unions

The NSW government will pause public sector pay rises for 12 months because of COVID-19 but union groups say the freeze won’t help stimulate the economy.

AAP Newswire
National

NSW eases virus rules to 50-person limit

The NSW government has eased more COVID-19 restrictions with up to 50 people allowed to dine in restaurants and cafes from June 1.

AAP Newswire
National

NSW govt eyes opening gyms, beauty salons

The NSW government is eyeing re-opening gyms and beauty salons as it prepares to ease COVID-19 restrictions over the coming weeks.

AAP Newswire