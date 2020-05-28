National

WA man jailed for murdering love rival

By AAP Newswire

Daniel Carrington (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

A Perth man convicted of murdering a love rival by ambushing him in a hallway and repeatedly stabbing him in the chest has been sentenced to life behind bars with a minimum of 19-and-a-half years.

Daniel James Carrington claimed during his Western Australian Supreme Court trial that he acted in self-defence against father-of-four Benjamin Egan in Northbridge in April 2017, but a jury found him guilty of murder.

CCTV footage showed part of the attack, followed by Carrington leaving the Foundation Housing building, then running away. He eventually turned himself in to police.

The legal process was drawn-out after Carrington repeatedly sacked lawyers representing him and in the end he represented himself at his sentencing hearing on Thursday.

A previous sentencing hearing had to be adjourned after Carrington began ranting in court and was uncooperative.

The jury heard the men had previously been neighbours but their friendship soured after Carrington had a brief sexual relationship with Mr Egan's partner, Amanda Wilson, when they separated for a while.

Mr Egan also allegedly broke into Carrington's storage unit and owed him money.

Carrington testified Mr Egan had previously tried to attack him, including an attempted stabbing.

Ms Wilson told the jury the final couple of years of her relationship with Mr Egan were marred by his methylamphetamine use and said the men had previously fought.

Latest articles

Education

School term an ‘experiment’, says local principal as children return to school after COVID-19 shutdowns

Schools are starting back, kids are learning to tie their shoelaces again, and teachers are reflecting on what they have learnt in the past two months.

Daneka Hill
Education

Wilmot Road Primary goes virtual

Virtual tours of the Mooroopna Historical Society, yoga lessons and cooking classes are some of the activities students at Wilmot Road Primary School have been doing to keep connected during the pandemic. But it hasn’t gone completely without...

Spencer Fowler Steen
Education

Numurkah Secondary College staff’s heartfelt video to students

Numurkah Secondary College staff have brightened up students’ weekends, making a video about everything they miss about their students.

Lachlan Durling

MOST POPULAR

National

Wage freeze a slap in the face: NSW unions

The NSW government will pause public sector pay rises for 12 months because of COVID-19 but union groups say the freeze won’t help stimulate the economy.

AAP Newswire
National

NSW eases virus rules to 50-person limit

The NSW government has eased more COVID-19 restrictions with up to 50 people allowed to dine in restaurants and cafes from June 1.

AAP Newswire
National

NSW govt eyes opening gyms, beauty salons

The NSW government is eyeing re-opening gyms and beauty salons as it prepares to ease COVID-19 restrictions over the coming weeks.

AAP Newswire