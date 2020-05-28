WA man jailed for murdering love rival

5370537724001

A Perth man convicted of murdering a love rival by ambushing him in a hallway and repeatedly stabbing him in the chest has been sentenced to life behind bars with a minimum of 19-and-a-half years.

Daniel James Carrington claimed during his Western Australian Supreme Court trial that he acted in self-defence against father-of-four Benjamin Egan in Northbridge in April 2017, but a jury found him guilty of murder.