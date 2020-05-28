National

Palmer adds Qld to WA High Court legal bid

By AAP Newswire

Businessman Clive Palmer - AAP

1 of 1

Billionaire Clive Palmer is taking on his home state as well as Western Australia over their border closures.

Mr Palmer announced the addition of Queensland to his High Court challenge ahead of a directions hearing on Thursday afternoon, saying the border closures were unconstitutional and discriminatory.

He hopes documents and submissions will be filed by June 26 so the matter can be heard soon.

Mr Palmer says he is confident the High Court will agree WA's border closure is an "act of stupidity" while the state government says it is also confident of defending the challenge.

He says Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is "locking away the fruits of Queensland such as the Great Barrier Reef and other treasures from interstate visitors".

Both states are adamant they will keep their borders closed for many months.

Latest articles

Sport

Last week to dig deep

To donate to Arthur’s fundraiser, go to www. themay50k. org/fundraisers/boddiearthur/

Deniliquin Pastoral Times
Sport

Consistent decade for Berrigan’s Saints

The Berrigan Saints’ decade has seen a dominant display of consistent football, highlighted by a premiership victory in 2011 and a decade straight of top five finishes. The Saints finished third in 2010, starting the decade strong but bowing out...

Deniliquin Pastoral Times
Sport

Blighty A Grade stay near the top in 2010s

The Blighty Netball Club has had a successful decade on the court but just came up short with the elusive premiership title in the 2010s. Blighty started the decade strongly, finishing second on the ladder in 2010, making their way to the grand...

Deniliquin Pastoral Times

MOST POPULAR

National

Wage freeze a slap in the face: NSW unions

The NSW government will pause public sector pay rises for 12 months because of COVID-19 but union groups say the freeze won’t help stimulate the economy.

AAP Newswire
National

NSW eases virus rules to 50-person limit

The NSW government has eased more COVID-19 restrictions with up to 50 people allowed to dine in restaurants and cafes from June 1.

AAP Newswire
National

NSW govt eyes opening gyms, beauty salons

The NSW government is eyeing re-opening gyms and beauty salons as it prepares to ease COVID-19 restrictions over the coming weeks.

AAP Newswire