Morrison aims for peace in post-virus time

Scott Morrison is seeking to achieve political peace in our time.

Whether the prime minister's version of peace can be enduring or go the way of Neville Chamberlain's declaration a year before the Second World War broke out, is a key question in the coronavirus recovery.

Industrial relations is one of the policy ghouls that has haunted Australia's major parties for nearly 15 years.

The softest whisper of Work Choices can still cause a shudder to run down the spines of conservatives and a red mist before the eyes of unionists.

(Labor's ghoul is pricing carbon and cutting emissions but laying that one to rest in peace still seems some way off.)

Nevertheless, Morrison is making an effort by hiring a hall - well, a virtual one - and bringing big and small business and unions to the peace table.

Both sides agree the byzantine system needs to be changed.

They even broadly agree on which areas should be looked at from a 2020 perspective.

It's just that they disagree on what the fix should be.

"They've been caught in grooves for too long ... going in parallel lines and not coming together," Morrison told the National Press Club this week.

But he also indicated the government would be making changes whether Industrial Relations Minister Christian Porter and his new BFF union boss Sally McManus cut a deal or not.

He has started off with an injection of goodwill into the process by dropping the union-busting legislation widely hated across the labour movement.

If some compromise can be struck, make it through parliament and not piss off everyone too much, that would truly be a lasting legacy for Morrison.

The prime minister also attempted at the press club to bring an end to generational warfare.

Whether peace is possible there depends on how you look at the problem.

It's almost cliched to say now, but younger Australians are bearing the brunt of efforts to contain the coronavirus.

They have lost jobs at a greater rate than their older working-age compatriots, with tens of thousands thrown out of work.

Those who have held on to their jobs have lost hours, with more than a quarter now under-employed.

And it's not just the economic impact.

No one is immune from the virus, but the lockdowns, restricted social interactions and business closures were needed to protect the physical health of those most vulnerable to it, largely older populations.

But it's younger Australians who are doing significantly worse on the mental health front during the crisis, new research from the Australian National University finds.

Researcher Ben Edwards says this will have a long-lasting impact.

"Reductions in employment opportunities are having a significant impact on millennials and Generation Z. They don't have the kind of financial buffer older Australians have," he said.

On top of the current stress, those at the start of their working lives now will be the ones stuck paying off the debt governments have incurred in responding to the coronavirus crisis.

Is it any wonder there are renewed mutterings about the cost to the nation's coffers of tax perks such as franking credits and negative gearing that are largely enjoyed by older people?

But asked whether it was time for older people to accept they needed to take a small financial hit now to protect the younger generations, Morrison spoke about the 102 older Australians who have died from the virus and their grieving families.

"To suggest that any one group is not feeling the impacts of this one way or the other, and to set it up as some sort of generation conflict, I think, is very unconstructive," he said.

"It's not the approach of my government. We've all got to do what we've got to do."

Rejigging the tax system and another effort at federation reform - which is often code for getting the states to dump their most inefficient taxes - are in Morrison's blueprint for the post-virus recovery.

But cutting tax perks to help bring the budget and debt under control, it seems, isn't part of any peace plan.