National

Court to rule on 2011 live export ban case

By AAP Newswire

SENTATE INQUIRY POLITICAL DONATIONS - AAP

1 of 1

Northern Territory cattle farmers will finally learn the outcome of a class action against a Gillard government agriculture minister over the controversial 2011 live export ban.

The Federal Court will hand down its decision on Tuesday ending the long-running case between producers and former federal agriculture minister Joe Ludwig.

The matter has been before the court for six years and the final judgment will come after 18 months of deliberation by Justice Steven Rares.

The class action tried to establish a case of misfeasance against Mr Ludwig on the basis he acted disproportionately and with no regard to advice when he banned the trade for six months.

Mr Ludwig's decision came after an ABC report exposed shocking mistreatment of animals in Indonesia.

His lawyers argued the reputational damage from the broadcast of cruelty threatened the much more valuable boxed meat trade.

Former Northern Territory Cattlemen's Association chief Tracey Hayes, who facilitated the class action, said the decision nine years ago changed what farmers accepted as fair.

"Regardless of the verdict on Tuesday, the decision to shut down the industry was wrong, and it is why the cattle industry constantly agitates for policies which make it stronger not weaker," she said on Thursday.

She hopes the ruling will be a warning to governments that political populism and knee jerk decisions are not acceptable.

Latest articles

AFL

Riewoldt floats AFL wing move for Franklin

Lance Franklin’s AFL career could be extended if he switches from Sydney’s forward line to a wing, former St Kilda champion Nick Riewoldt says.

AAP Newswire
AFL

AFL bench increase decision looming

AFL football operations boss Steve Hocking says coaches could still get their wish to have interchange bench numbers increased to six players in 2020.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Shuey backs mature Eagles for AFL hub

West Coast captain Luke Shuey won’t initially be taking his young family with him to the Gold Coast but expects some AFL teammates to take up the offer.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Wage freeze a slap in the face: NSW unions

The NSW government will pause public sector pay rises for 12 months because of COVID-19 but union groups say the freeze won’t help stimulate the economy.

AAP Newswire
National

NSW eases virus rules to 50-person limit

The NSW government has eased more COVID-19 restrictions with up to 50 people allowed to dine in restaurants and cafes from June 1.

AAP Newswire
National

NSW govt eyes opening gyms, beauty salons

The NSW government is eyeing re-opening gyms and beauty salons as it prepares to ease COVID-19 restrictions over the coming weeks.

AAP Newswire