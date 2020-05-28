Court to rule on 2011 live export ban case

Northern Territory cattle farmers will finally learn the outcome of a class action against a Gillard government agriculture minister over the controversial 2011 live export ban.

The Federal Court will hand down its decision on Tuesday ending the long-running case between producers and former federal agriculture minister Joe Ludwig.

The matter has been before the court for six years and the final judgment will come after 18 months of deliberation by Justice Steven Rares.

The class action tried to establish a case of misfeasance against Mr Ludwig on the basis he acted disproportionately and with no regard to advice when he banned the trade for six months.

Mr Ludwig's decision came after an ABC report exposed shocking mistreatment of animals in Indonesia.

His lawyers argued the reputational damage from the broadcast of cruelty threatened the much more valuable boxed meat trade.

Former Northern Territory Cattlemen's Association chief Tracey Hayes, who facilitated the class action, said the decision nine years ago changed what farmers accepted as fair.

"Regardless of the verdict on Tuesday, the decision to shut down the industry was wrong, and it is why the cattle industry constantly agitates for policies which make it stronger not weaker," she said on Thursday.

She hopes the ruling will be a warning to governments that political populism and knee jerk decisions are not acceptable.