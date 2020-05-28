Hotel occupancies halved under coronavirus

Hotel occupancy rates are forecast to be slashed in half this year as the crippled tourism industry reels from coronavirus.

Tourism Accommodation Australia expects occupancies to sit at 40 per cent, down from pre-pandemic levels of about 78 per cent.

"We're still a few years away from getting back to there," chief executive Michael Johnson told a parliamentary committee on Thursday.

He said room occupancy rates could return to about 55 to 60 per cent in 2021.

The closure of international borders, cancelling of major events and the lack of business travel are all causing the drop in rates.

"So we're very reliant on domestic leisure. That's quite limiting," Mr Johnson said.

The fact many Australians have been forced to exhaust their annual leave during lockdown will also hurt tourism rates.

The Northern Territory and far north Queensland will also experience skills shortages due to a lack of temporary migrant workers.

"Maybe Australians aren't as keen to get to work in those places," Mr Johnson said.

He suggested the federal government find ways to entice workers to areas worst-hit by skills shortages.

Mr Johnson expects big chains to slash staff post-pandemic as they grapple with diminished demand for hotel and motel rooms.

He wants the big players to redeploy metropolitan staff to regional sites.