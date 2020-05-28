National

Hotel occupancies halved under coronavirus

By AAP Newswire

COVID-19 quarantine patrons in Melbourne. - AAP

1 of 1

Hotel occupancy rates are forecast to be slashed in half this year as the crippled tourism industry reels from coronavirus.

Tourism Accommodation Australia expects occupancies to sit at 40 per cent, down from pre-pandemic levels of about 78 per cent.

"We're still a few years away from getting back to there," chief executive Michael Johnson told a parliamentary committee on Thursday.

He said room occupancy rates could return to about 55 to 60 per cent in 2021.

The closure of international borders, cancelling of major events and the lack of business travel are all causing the drop in rates.

"So we're very reliant on domestic leisure. That's quite limiting," Mr Johnson said.

The fact many Australians have been forced to exhaust their annual leave during lockdown will also hurt tourism rates.

The Northern Territory and far north Queensland will also experience skills shortages due to a lack of temporary migrant workers.

"Maybe Australians aren't as keen to get to work in those places," Mr Johnson said.

He suggested the federal government find ways to entice workers to areas worst-hit by skills shortages.

Mr Johnson expects big chains to slash staff post-pandemic as they grapple with diminished demand for hotel and motel rooms.

He wants the big players to redeploy metropolitan staff to regional sites.

Latest articles

AFL

Riewoldt floats AFL wing move for Franklin

Lance Franklin’s AFL career could be extended if he switches from Sydney’s forward line to a wing, former St Kilda champion Nick Riewoldt says.

AAP Newswire
AFL

AFL bench increase decision looming

AFL football operations boss Steve Hocking says coaches could still get their wish to have interchange bench numbers increased to six players in 2020.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Shuey backs mature Eagles for AFL hub

West Coast captain Luke Shuey won’t initially be taking his young family with him to the Gold Coast but expects some AFL teammates to take up the offer.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Wage freeze a slap in the face: NSW unions

The NSW government will pause public sector pay rises for 12 months because of COVID-19 but union groups say the freeze won’t help stimulate the economy.

AAP Newswire
National

NSW eases virus rules to 50-person limit

The NSW government has eased more COVID-19 restrictions with up to 50 people allowed to dine in restaurants and cafes from June 1.

AAP Newswire
National

NSW govt eyes opening gyms, beauty salons

The NSW government is eyeing re-opening gyms and beauty salons as it prepares to ease COVID-19 restrictions over the coming weeks.

AAP Newswire