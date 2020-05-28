National

First Qld industrial manslaughter sentence

By AAP Newswire

Sentencing submissions have begun in Queensland's first industrial manslaughter case after a worker was hit and killed by a reversing forklift in a wrecking yard.

Brisbane Auto Recycling pleaded guilty to causing Barry Willis's death at its Rocklea plant in May 2019, for failing to effectively separate pedestrians from a mobile plant and supervise workers.

Mr Willis died in a hospital eight days after he was pinned between a truck he was loading with tyres and a reversing forklift, which was operated by an unlicensed driver.

Work Health and Safety Prosecutor Aaron Guilfoyle told the Brisbane District Court on Thursday that an investigation found the company had no safety systems and no traffic management plan.

Submissions are also being for the company's directors Asadullah Hussaini and Mohammad Ali Jan Karimi, who pleaded guilty to engaging in reckless conduct.

These charges relate to the men's failure to ensure the business had effective safety systems in place.

Individuals face a maximum of five years' imprisonment, with corporate offenders liable for a fine of up to $10 million.

