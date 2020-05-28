National

Officials on trail of mystery virus death

By AAP Newswire

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly - AAP

Queensland coronavirus detectives are hunting how Australia's youngest coronavirus victim contracted the disease in a small mining town.

Nathan Turner's death has sparked national concern after he tested positive for the disease during a post-mortem examination, despite the 30-year-old not having left Blackwater since February.

A link between his case and an infectious Rockhampton nurse who drove to the town to watch the sun set is being investigated.

Mr Turner had a serious underlying health condition and wasn't tested for coronavirus while he was alive.

His death brought the national toll to 103, while there are fewer than 500 active cases out of more than 7100 people infected.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly said Mr Turner's death showed how serious the disease can be.

"It is another very strong reminder to all of us at this point if anyone has any symptoms that are of a respiratory virus, a cold - it might feel like a cold - it could be COVID and we really want to get that test done," he said.

South Australian health officials say their Victorian counterparts did not tell them when a woman who later tested positive for coronavirus was arriving in Adelaide.

The woman in her 50s was granted an exemption to travel to SA on compassionate grounds to visit a dying relative.

She had travelled from the UK before staying in Melbourne for a week and then flying to Adelaide where she tested positive.

The Reserve Bank is warning more jobs could be lost after the pipeline of existing projects dry up.

However, RBA governor Philip Lowe says overall unemployment and the economic downturn may not be as bad as first feared, with public confidence in finance and health crucial to recovery.

Meanwhile, a replacement crew could be sent to Western Australia to sail a coronavirus-affected live export ship back to the Middle East.

Six of the Al Kuwait's 48 crew have tested positive, forcing 56,000 sheep into feedlots but local slaughter is considered a last resort.

In NSW, snowfields will open on June 22 - the same time as Victoria - but both states have placed greater safety measures in place to guard against infections.

National cabinet will on Friday consider medical reports about how the first stage of lifting restrictions has affected health outcomes.

A number of states have outlined timetables to move to a second stage of eased rules as the economic recovery comes into sharp focus.

