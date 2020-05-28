SA unsure about arrival of infected woman

South Australian health authorities say their Victorian counterparts did not tell them when a woman who tested positive to coronavirus would arrive at Adelaide Airport or on what flight.

SA Health Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier said it was a small "glitch" in the protocols of receiving information from the other state and the reason the woman came into close contact with more people than necessary.

"We've communicated that back to the other state. We've got a template that we'll ask to have completed (and) we've now put in tighter controls around that," Professor Spurrier said on ABC Radio on Thursday.

"It did draw to light that we didn't receive a critical piece of information from the other state."

Prof Spurrier said when the woman in her 50s landed at Adelaide Airport on Sunday, she made herself known to airport authorities and was then escorted out by police.

"From our perspective in SA, we followed our protocol - she had her swab done and was isolated in one of our facilities.

"It is a difficult situation and all of the states are trying as hard as we can."

She said a committee met three times a week to discuss the large number of received exception requests.

"If there is a particular circumstance, as was the case with this woman, where she had a relative dying in SA, then we do negotiate with the other state to have the person come over.

"People should appreciate that even though our international borders have been closed for some time, there are a large number of people that have to still come back to Australia."

The British woman was allowed to fly to Adelaide from Victoria on compassionate grounds.

She spent only one week in quarantine after arriving in Australia and tested negative while in isolation.

She wore a mask while travelling to SA but returned a positive swab soon after flying into Adelaide.

Prof Spurrier said 19 close contacts, including other plane passengers, had been identified and were also in isolation.