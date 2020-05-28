National

Fisherman missing off south Qld coast

By AAP Newswire

Missing fisherman Paul Brazier. - AAP

Emergency services have re-commenced the search for a fisherman after he failed to return from a trip in southern Queensland waters.

Paul Brazier, 37, departed from Urangan Boat Harbour about 1.30pm on Monday.

He failed to return home and police were alerted on Wednesday afternoon.

Searches began in waters off Hervey Bay on Wednesday and re-commenced at first light on Thursday.

The search, coordinated by Hervey Bay Water Police, includes Bundaberg and Hervey Bay Volunteer Marine Rescue volunteers, a helicopter and fixed-wing aircraft.

It will focus on waters off Hervey Bay and Fraser Island.

The Hervey Bay man's boat is a white 2002 Yalta 5.4-metre half cabin powerboat with the registration NE852Q.

Mr Brazier is described as Caucasian, approximately 177cm tall, of a proportionate build, with red crew cut hair, a beard and moustache.

