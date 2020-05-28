National

Economic downturn might not be so severe

By AAP Newswire

RBA governor Philip Lowe

The economic downturn from coronavirus may not be as severe as predicted, Reserve Bank boss Philip Lowe says.

Dr Lowe has told a Senate inquiry Australia's recovery largely depends on when the public regains its confidence in their health and finances.

"With the national health outcomes better than earlier feared, it's entirely possible the economic downturn will not be severe as earlier thought," he told the hearing on Thursday.

