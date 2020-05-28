National

High Court to rule on palace letters bid

By AAP Newswire

Professor Jenny Hocking

The High Court is poised to hand down its judgment in the case of an historian fighting to have letters between the Queen and a former governor-general released.

Friday's judgment follows a legal battle relating to whether letters between the Queen and Sir John Kerr, who dismissed prime minister Gough Whitlam, should be publicly released.

The so-called palace letters between Buckingham Palace and Sir John about the time of the 1975 dismissal have been deemed personal communications by the National Archives of Australia and the Federal Court.

Professor Jenny Hocking says at a time people want more transparency, keeping the letters secret only fuels public distrust.

Her legal team argues that despite being the personal letters of Sir John, they relate to the exercise and function of the governor-general's power.

And, as they are commonwealth property, they should be subject to the same laws that allow cabinet documents to be released after 20 years.

The Federal Court has previously ruled the letters - given to the national archives by Sir John - were personal, meaning they can't be released until 2027, and only then with the permission of the Queen.

The archives' legal team argues the records were created with the "strong conception" that their character was private, and they were received by the archives under those conditions.

The convention across Commonwealth nations is that communications between the Queen and her representatives are personal, private and not accessible by the executive.

The judgment is expected to be released on Friday morning.

