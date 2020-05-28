National

Qld could hold full postal vote: D’Ath

By AAP Newswire

Queensland Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath - AAP

Queensland Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath says law changes could be made to allow the state to hold a full postal vote on October 31.

The government's preference is to hold a normal election and current laws don't allow a full postal vote.

Ms D'Ath says the laws could be tweaked if need be and the Electoral Commission of Queensland is making preparations in case a full postal vote is required.

She says a call on the format of the state election will be made in late June.

"What the Government is guaranteeing is that we will provide the resources and support that the Electoral Commission of Queensland needs to provide a safe election," Ms D'Ath told the Courier-Mail.

"It is everybody's right to vote and we want to make sure that everyone can exercise that right in a safe way.

"We've shown through the local government election we can do that."

