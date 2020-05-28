National

Aust, UK to start free trade deal talks

By AAP Newswire

Australian High Commissioner George Brandis - AAP

1 of 1

Australia will soon begin talks for a "gold-standard" free trade deal with the United Kingdom.

A scoping assessment for a UK-Australia Free Trade Agreement is expected to be published in coming weeks before the start of virtual talks, which have been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Australian High Commissioner George Brandis says he's confident of a mutually beneficial deal.

"As Australia's Trade Minister, Simon Birmingham and the UK's Secretary of State for International Trade, Liz Truss, have said, we are ambitious about concluding a gold-standard free trade agreement," he told AAP.

"Our negotiations will get underway soon, and we are confident in doing a deal that creates more jobs and economic opportunity."

Meanwhile, Australia and the EU have completed the seventh round of talks on a free trade deal.

Negotiators held more than 50 videoconferences on issues including goods, rules of origin, customs, state-owned enterprises, government procurement, digital trade, intellectual property, services and investment and sustainable development.

Talks about French farming subsidies have been holding up progress, The Australian reported on Wednesday.

Latest articles

Soccer

Players still wary of EPL training return

Doubts remain from players about a Premier League return after permission was given for a return to contact training.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Bayern closer to title with Dortmund win

Bayern Munich have edged closer to an eighth successive Bundesliga title after beating Borussia Dortmund 1-0.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

EPL clubs to return to contact training

The English Premier League is moving closer to a start later in June with clubs now given the go ahead to start contact training.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Wage freeze a slap in the face: NSW unions

The NSW government will pause public sector pay rises for 12 months because of COVID-19 but union groups say the freeze won’t help stimulate the economy.

AAP Newswire
National

NSW eases virus rules to 50-person limit

The NSW government has eased more COVID-19 restrictions with up to 50 people allowed to dine in restaurants and cafes from June 1.

AAP Newswire
National

NSW govt eyes opening gyms, beauty salons

The NSW government is eyeing re-opening gyms and beauty salons as it prepares to ease COVID-19 restrictions over the coming weeks.

AAP Newswire